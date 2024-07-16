Punjab: ED conducts raids against former SAD MLA's liquor factory in water pollution case

Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday conducted searches against a Punjab-based liquor company promoted by former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra as part of a money laundering probe linked to a case of alleged contamination of soil and groundwater in Ferozepur district, official sources said.

Seven premises of the liquor company and some other entities located in Punjab, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh were raided by the federal probe agency.

The company - Malbros International Pvt. Ltd. - is "owned and controlled" by Deep Malhotra, a liquor baron of the state, and his son Gautam Malhotra, and their family. The business entity is part of the Oasis Group of companies, the sources said.

Gautam Malhotra was arrested by the ED in February last year in the Delhi excise policy linked money laundering case.