Punjabi NRI assaulted in Himachal; SAD, Cong leaders link it to Kangana incident

Congress MP from Amritsar Aujla, who reached the hospital to inquire about the well-being of Singh, said. “They (attackers) took the name of Kangana and told them (Singh) what you did with her we did with you, which is unfortunate and wrong.” Aujla said he will ask Himachal Pradesh chief minister to take action against the culprits. “An FIR should be lodged and miscreants should be arrested,” said Aujla in Amritsar.