Punjab's women commission seeks inquiry into video showing Channi touching Jagir Kaur's chin

Chandigarh: The Punjab State Commission for Women sought an inquiry on Monday into a video clip purportedly showing Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi touching the chin of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Jagir Kaur.

Meanwhile, Kaur came out in support of the former chief minister, saying he touched her chin in a respectful manner.

Taking suo-motu (on its own) notice of the video clip that went viral on social media, the state women commission's chairperson wrote to the Punjab director general of police, asking him to file a status report in this regard by Tuesday.