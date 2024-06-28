SAD is not personal property of anyone, says rebel Akali leader Chandumajra

When asked that the party had asked leaders not to put forth their views at the party platform, Chandumajra said, " We want to make it clear that the party is not a personal property of anybody. The party is an ideology and principle."

The SAD's working committee on Wednesday passed a resolution, asking all party members to put forth their views at the party platform only and said if anybody violates party discipline then it will mean that he or she does not have faith in the party and he considers himself out of the party.