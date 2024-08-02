Shambhu border blockade: SC seeks Punjab, Haryana's reply to suggest names for neutral committee

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Haryana and Punjab governments to suggest possible names of neutral and eminent persons who can be part of a committee to resolve the issue of farmers protesting at the Shambhu border near Ambala since February 13 for legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for foodgrains.
A bench of Justices Surya Kant and R Mahadevan said that in a democratic set-up, the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border have a right to voice their grievances and their sentiments should not be hurt.
The court also said so far as tractors and JCB machines are concerned, the state can persuade them with statesmanship to take those machines back to their respective farmlands.
The bench asked the two state governments to apprise it of the names so that they could be selected to hold positive talks with the agitating farmers.
"We want a smooth beginning in terms of dialogue. Please think of names. There are very good, seasoned and practical personalities in the country who have experience to their credit and they know the in and outs of the problem," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Haryana government.
The court fixed the matter for further hearing to August 12.
The top court emphasised that the neutral names will inspire more confidence among the farmers.
The bench also extended the earlier order of its status quo on the border.
The matter related to the Haryana government's plea against the high court's July 10 order asking it to remove within a week the barricading at the Shambhu border.
The Haryana government referred to the law and order situation for the blockade.
