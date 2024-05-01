Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab court frames charges against Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

Chandigarh: A court in Punjab's Mansa district on Wednesday framed charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and 26 other accused in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

Singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, who was popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The prime accused in the sensational case, Canada-based gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, is yet to be arrested and charges have not been framed against him.

"District Sessions Judge H S Grewal framed charges against 27 accused in the Moosewala murder case," said Satinder Pal Singh Mittal, the counsel for the Moosewala's family.

Besides, the court also dismissed the discharge applications of accused Lawrence Bishoni, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Jagtar Singh and Charanjit Singh Chetan, the counsel said.