Stubble burning: Farmers' bodies hold protest seeking withdrawal of cases

Amritsar/Ludhiana/Hoshiarpur: Several farmer bodies in Punjab on Monday held protests at the offices of deputy commissioners and sub-divisional magistrates at many places, seeking withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for burning stubble.

The protesting farmers, who also demanded a long-lasting solution for paddy straw, brought stubble-laden trolleys to several offices of DCs and SDMs.

The call for the four-hour protest was given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and 18 other farmer bodies.

The agitating farmers demanded withdrawal of legal actions, including registration of FIRs and rollback of the fine imposed on farmers for burning crop residue.

They also demanded an increase in sugarcane rates and a fair compensation for land acquisition under the Bharatmala projects.

In Moga, a group of farmers, who were bringing stubble in tractor-trolleys, said they were stopped from entering the DC office complex for staging a 'dharna'. One of the farmers even lied in front of a police vehicle, demanding they be allowed to go to the DC complex.