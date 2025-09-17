<p>Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday, lauding his "enormous personal contribution" to strengthening the partnership between Moscow and New Delhi.</p>.<p>In a message published on the Kremlin website, the Russian leader said, "Dear Mr. Prime Minister, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of your 75th birthday." "You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership between our countries, to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," he said.</p>.Donald Trump's aide Navarro calls Modi-Putin-Xi SCO bonhomie a 'shame', warns India must choose Washington over Moscow.<p>Putin added that Modi has earned the high respect of his "compatriots and enormous authority on the world stage" through his activities as head of government.</p>.<p>He said that India has also made impressive achievements in the social, economic, scientific and technical fields under Modi's leadership.</p>.<p>Modi and Putin met last month at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in the Chinese city of Tianjin. </p>