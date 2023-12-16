Quite the bickering after SC backs Article 370 abrogation; Oppn MPs suspended amidst security breach uproar in Parliament

Hello readers!
In this week’s political developments, PM Modi hailed the Supreme Court verdict upholding the abrogation of Article 370, HM Amit Shah linked the region's woes to Nehru's decisions, and political leaders in J&K expressed disappointment but vowed to keep fighting for their cause. Chaos erupted in Parliament post the Lok Sabha security breach, leading to the suspension of 14 Opposition MPs. And after the BJP’s poll sweep in the Hindi heartland, new Chief Ministers were sworn in in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
Quite the bickering after Supreme Court backs Article 370 abrogation
In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on December 11 , which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a spectrum of political reactions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi the judgment as "historic," emphasizing India's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the erstwhile state.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood would be restored, and elections would be held at an "appropriate time." In a familiar diatribe, Shah attributed the region's troubles to decisions made by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, including announcing the 1949 ceasefire before capturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and taking the Kashmir issue to the UN. He also criticized the perpetuation of power by “three families” and argued that Article 370 led to separatism and terrorism, resulting in the valley’s unique challenges.
In a twist, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha refuted claims of made by former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. However, Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba's daughter, countered the denial with images of locked gates at their residences, leaving the valley administration red-faced. Both former CMs vowed to persist in their fight. Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared, "This isn't the end of the road for us nor our defeat. It is the defeat of the idea of India." Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul.”
Opposition MPs suspended amidst security breach uproar in Parliament
The December 13 ignited a political firestorm, with the Opposition that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the incident. In a dramatic turn of events, 14 Opposition MPs, including Congress' Manickam Tagore, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, and DMK's Kanimozhi, were for the remainder of the Winter Session as they demanded that the Centre take accountability over the breach.
The I.N.D.I.A bloc, in response to the suspensions, has intensified its demand for an immediate discussion on the security lapse. Opposition MPs, led by Derek O'Brien, engaged in a '' (silent protest) within the Parliament House complex. Some suspended MPs also staged a protest inside the Lok Sabha chamber. The bloc also called for action against Mysore MP Pratap Simha, who signed the passes allowing the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha.
Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging a discussion on the security breach by suspending the rules of the House. Describing the incident as "unparalleled in the recent past," Kharge demanded addressing the matter under Rule 267 of the Rules and Procedure of the Council of States.
Individuals involved in the breach, Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, and Neelam Devi, have been to seven days in police custody. Investigators revealed that the group was carrying , sparking concerns over the security protocols within the Parliament premises. As the political turmoil unfolds, the suspended MPs' fate remains a focal point of contention during the remainder of the session.
New Chief Ministers take oath after BJP sweeps Hindi heartland
Following its resounding victory in state elections, the BJP surprised observers and the party organisation alike by picking new faces to assume the role of Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan.
Mohan Yadav, BJP MLA from Ujjain South, as Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister on December 13. The ceremony, attended by top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J P Nadda, saw Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla also assuming their roles. Yadav, known for his close ties with influential figures in the BJP and RSS, emerged as a consensus choice, with former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan endorsing his candidacy after 18 years in the role.
That very day, the BJP leadership also flew to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, for the as the state's fourth Chief Minister. The ceremony also witnessed the induction of Deputy Chief Ministers Arun Sao and Vijay Sharma.
On December 15, first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma was as the 14th Chief Minister of Rajasthan. In picking Sharma, the BJP bypassed senior leaders like Vasundhara Raje and Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Ram Meghwal. The grand oath-taking ceremony in Jaipur broke the tradition of alternating leadership between saffron party heavyweight Vasundhara Raje and Congress veteran Ashok Gehlot.
JD(S) leadership dispute and Legislative Assembly chaos unfold in Karnataka
In Karnataka, the political landscape witnessed turmoil as the Janata Dal (Secular) grappled with . A 'rebel' faction, in a move challenging former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda's leadership, appointed C K Nanu as its national president. This development unfolded after Deve Gowda expelled Nanu and C M Ibrahim for "anti-party" activities, stemming from the party's alliance with the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls.
Meanwhile, a in the state emerged over internal reservations within the Scheduled Castes. A delegation urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to revisit this contentious issue.
In the Legislative Assembly, over the December 13 Lok Sabha security breach. Congress and BJP MLAs clashed, with Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar questioning Mysore BJP MP Pratap Simha’s role in the breach. The incident also prompted calls for enhanced security in the Assembly premises.
In other news: Mayawati declares successor; RS passes controversial Bill to regulate appointments of CEC, ECs
In a significant move, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati nephew Akash Anand as her political successor, addressing the leadership vacuum within the party after successive electoral setbacks in Uttar Pradesh. The decision was announced at a party meeting in Lucknow, with Akash Anand inheriting the task of revitalising the BSP amid a .
Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha altering the appointment process for the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. Despite restoring their status to that of a Supreme Court judge, the bill faced Opposition criticism for replacing the Chief Justice of India with a Cabinet minister, effectively providing the government a numerical majority to select a candidate of its choice.
In a separate development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Congress over the recovery of over Rs 350 crore linked to its MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu. Modi referenced the popular crime series Money Heist, accusing the Congress of having committed "legendary heists for 70 years."
