Quite the bickering after SC backs Article 370 abrogation; Oppn MPs suspended amidst security breach uproar in Parliament

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court on December 11 upheld the abrogation of Article 370 , which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, triggering a spectrum of political reactions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the judgment as "historic," emphasizing India's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of the erstwhile state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood would be restored, and elections would be held at an "appropriate time." In a familiar diatribe, Shah attributed the region's troubles to decisions made by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, including announcing the 1949 ceasefire before capturing Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and taking the Kashmir issue to the UN. He also criticized the perpetuation of power by “three families” and argued that Article 370 led to separatism and terrorism, resulting in the valley’s unique challenges.

In a twist, Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha refuted claims of house arrest made by former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti. However, Iltija Mufti, Mehbooba's daughter, countered the denial with images of locked gates at their residences, leaving the valley administration red-faced. Both former CMs vowed to persist in their fight. Mufti, the chief of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), declared, "This isn't the end of the road for us nor our defeat. It is the defeat of the idea of India." Omar Abdullah wrote on X, “Disappointed but not disheartened. The struggle will continue. It took the BJP decades to reach here. We are also prepared for the long haul.”

Opposition MPs suspended amidst security breach uproar in Parliament

The December 13 Lok Sabha security breach ignited a political firestorm, with the Opposition demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah make a statement on the incident. In a dramatic turn of events, 14 Opposition MPs, including Congress' Manickam Tagore, Trinamool Congress's Derek O'Brien, and DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended for the remainder of the Winter Session as they demanded that the Centre take accountability over the breach.

The I.N.D.I.A bloc, in response to the suspensions, has intensified its demand for an immediate discussion on the security lapse. Opposition MPs, led by Derek O'Brien, engaged in a ' maun vrat ' (silent protest) within the Parliament House complex. Some suspended MPs also staged a protest inside the Lok Sabha chamber. The bloc also called for action against Mysore MP Pratap Simha, who signed the passes allowing the entry of the two intruders into the Lok Sabha.

Leader of Opposition and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, urging a discussion on the security breach by suspending the rules of the House. Describing the incident as "unparalleled in the recent past," Kharge demanded addressing the matter under Rule 267 of the Rules and Procedure of the Council of States.

Individuals involved in the breach, Lalit Jha, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Amol Shinde, and Neelam Devi, have been remanded to seven days in police custody. Investigators revealed that the group was carrying "missing PM" posters , sparking concerns over the security protocols within the Parliament premises. As the political turmoil unfolds, the suspended MPs' fate remains a focal point of contention during the remainder of the session.

New Chief Ministers take oath after BJP sweeps Hindi heartland