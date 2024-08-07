Raghav Chadha demands corridor to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan

New Delhi: Raghav Chadha of Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday demanded establishment of a corridor to Sri Nankana Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab province to facilitate the visit of Sikh devotees to the sacred birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha urged the government to take the diplomatic route and make the dream of crores of Punjabis and followers of Guru Nanak Dev come true.

In this regard, he made three suggestions.