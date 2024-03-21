Rahul Gandhi is ignorant about tax matters: BJP on Congress' frozen bank account charge

New Delhi: Responding to the Congress attack over the freezing of funds, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi was "ignorant about tax matters" and asked the Congress to ensure that Gandhi "does not speak to help them electorally".

Addressing a presser at BJP headquarters, Prasad said that the Congress could not access its bank accounts because the party did not file their IT returns in time and the BJP has nothing to do with it.

“If Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s press conference can be summed up in one sentence – it is utter desperation of imminent defeat and the Congress party is seeking an alibi,” he said, adding that if the Congress’s account has been frozen, it does not impact the country.