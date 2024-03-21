Rahul Gandhi is ignorant about tax matters: BJP on Congress' frozen bank account charge

New Delhi: Responding to the Congress attack over the freezing of funds, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that Rahul Gandhi was "ignorant about tax matters" and asked the Congress to ensure that Gandhi "does not speak to help them electorally".
Addressing a presser at BJP headquarters, Prasad said that the Congress could not access its bank accounts because the party did not file their IT returns in time and the BJP has nothing to do with it.
“If Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge’s press conference can be summed up in one sentence – it is utter desperation of imminent defeat and the Congress party is seeking an alibi,” he said, adding that if the Congress’s account has been frozen, it does not impact the country.
“Rahul Gandhi, what do you mean? Don’t insult Indian democracy. What can we do if the country does not vote for you? Your stock value is depleted. We have a gentle advice for the Congress – the more you allow Rahul Gandhi to open his mouth, you lose ground,” Prasad said.
Prasad said that while it is true that as per section 13(A) of the Income Tax Act, political parties do not have to pay income tax, the Congress has not filed their returns every year.
“If you do not file every year, you lose your exemption. The fact is that on July 6, 2021, an order was issued on a demand notice for ₹105.17 crore. The Congress had not filed the returns for 2018-19, and lost their exemption. Sections 220 and 221 of the IT Act provide for collection and recovery. This is a routine tax process. What has the BJP got to do with it,” said Prasad.
(Published 21 March 2024, 17:09 IST)