Rahul Gandhi meets vegetable vendor seen in viral video, latter likens it to Sudama-Krishna meeting

In a statement issued by the Congress, Gandhi said that since the beginning of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he has been listening to the people and understanding their sorrows and pains.

"Unexpectedly one day, a video of Rameshwar ji surfaced - a common man, a proud and honest Indian who wants to support his family with hard work, but his eyes were filled with tears of helplessness. What to do - on one side there is a deep well of unemployment and on the other side there is the huge gap of inflation," Gandhi was quoted as saying.