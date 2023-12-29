Rahul Gandhi to roll out Congress’ guarantees during Bharat Nyay Yatra

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will roll out Congress’ guarantees on the front of social, economic and political justice during his Bharat Nyay Yatra starting on January 14 from Manipur’s Imphal and culminating 66 days later in Mumbai, sources said on Friday.

The logistics and planning for the yatra will be finalised on January 4 when central office bearers, state presidents and state legislature party leaders meet here.

While on January 4, the yatra’s logo will be released, the party will publicise the route four days later and theme song on January 12.