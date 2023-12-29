Rahul Gandhi to roll out Congress’ guarantees during Bharat Nyay Yatra

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi will roll out Congress’ guarantees on the front of social, economic and political justice during his Bharat Nyay Yatra starting on January 14 from Manipur’s Imphal and culminating 66 days later in Mumbai, sources said on Friday.
The logistics and planning for the yatra will be finalised on January 4 when central office bearers, state presidents and state legislature party leaders meet here.
While on January 4, the yatra’s logo will be released, the party will publicise the route four days later and theme song on January 12.
Sources said the final route for the yatra will be finalised in next Thursday’s meeting chaired by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. The yatra, unlike the previous Bharat Jodo Yatra, will predominantly be on the bus with 5-6 km padayatra. Daily, Rahul is expected to cover around 120 km.
The former Congress president will be interacting with diverse groups daily while travelling in the bus. The Bharat Jodo Yatra saw Rahul having sit-down interactions at various locations but this time, groups will be taken on the bus, sources said.
While the liberty, equality and fraternity aspects of Constitution’s Preamble was addressed during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, sources said the latest yatra will focus on the ‘justice’ part. “He will be outlining the Congress guarantees on this front,” he said.
This would mean that he would be talking about unemployment, price rise, social injustice and issues related to representation in political and other spheres, sources said. Caste Census and other issues will also be spoken about by Rahul.
Asked whether the yatra as the country is heading to an election mode would impact Congress’ poll preparations, a senior leader said the Bharat Nyay Yatra is fundamentally different from the previous yatra. As the previous one was a walkathon, the leader said there was a need for mass mobilisation on a large-scale.
However, he added, that kind of mobilisation may not be needed. “The pressure on the organisation is far less than Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he added.