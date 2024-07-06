Rahul Gandhi to visit Manipur on July 8

New Delhi/Imphal: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will visit Manipur on July 8 in what would be his third visit to the northeastern state since violence broke out there in May last year.

The announcement about Gandhi's visit was made at a press conference in Imphal by Manipur Congress chief K Meghachandra.

He said Gandhi would travel from Delhi to Silchar on a flight and from there would head to Jiribam district where fresh violence occurred on June 6.