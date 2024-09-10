Rahul Gandhi trying to set dangerous narrative, his remarks about Sikhs sinister: BJP

Referring to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots that happened during the Congress's rule, Puri said, "If there has been one time in our history when as a community we have felt anxiety, a sense of insecurity and existential threat, it has been the times when Rahul Gandhi's family has been in the seats of power." "In 1984, a pogrom was carried out against Sikh community. As many as 3,000 innocent people were killed. People were dragged out of their homes, tyres were put around them and burnt alive," he said.