Rahul Gandhi urges Bengal to lead fight against 'injustice' nationwide

Expressing gratitude for the warm reception in West Bengal, Gandhi remarked, "Bengal holds a special place. Bengal led the ideological fight during the Independence struggle. It is the duty of Bengal and Bengalis to lead from the front to combat injustice, foster unity, and curb hatred in the present circumstances."

He emphasised, "If you don't rise to the occasion, people will never forgive you. It is not about any single individual; it is about Bengal showing the way and leading in this fight."

Although Gandhi refrained from directly naming any political entity, his comments elicited diverse reactions from both the TMC and other political quarters.