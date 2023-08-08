Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house, says 'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai'

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow, a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked his disqualification following a Supreme Court stay on his conviction in a defamation case.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow, as it was not allotted to anyone after Rahul vacated it on April 22, following a notice from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.