Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house, says 'Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai'

On August 7, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored Gandhi's membership of the lower house after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the defamation case.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 10:27 IST

Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been re-allotted his 12 Tughlaq Lane bungalow, a day after the Lok Sabha Secretariat revoked his disqualification following a Supreme Court stay on his conviction in a defamation case.

The House Committee of the Lok Sabha has decided to allot the same bungalow, as it was not allotted to anyone after Rahul vacated it on April 22, following a notice from the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

"Mera ghar poora Hindustan hai [All of India is my home]," Rahul told reporters in Delhi when asked about being re-allotted the bungalow.

In March, the Secretariat had given him one month time till April 22 to vacate his official bungalow, following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

(Published 08 August 2023, 10:27 IST)
