Rahul's debut as LoP stirs up Lok Sabha as '400 paar' Labour Party storms to power in UK after 14 years

In a scene reminiscent of soap operas, Rahul Gandhi, the newly elected the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, delivered his maiden speech on July 1, greeted with raucous cheers from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders. The Congress leader was making his contribution to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

With all the flair of a seasoned orator and clutching pictures of Lord Shiva, Guru Nanak, and Jesus Christ, he launched into a fiery critique of the BJP, accusing them of spreading fear and hatred.

As the country tuned in to witness the 'rise' of the Opposition – a spectacle that has been missing from the Lower House for far too long, the maiden speech of Rahul Gandhi was like a piece of new hit music to the ears of Opposition parties' supporters as it touched on every hot-button issue from NEET controversy to the Agnipath scheme, to the not-so-invincible infrastructure of falling bridges and collapsing airport roofs. Even industrial heavyweights Adani and Ambani found themselves in the crosshairs.

But no great drama is complete without a twist. As Rahul’s verbal volleys landed, some of his more pointed remarks were promptly expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from the records. Alas, we may not be able to savour the juicy details –thanks to the Speaker's orders – but Rahul’s commentary on minorities, the NEET row, and the Agnipath scheme were effectively banished from the parliamentary annals, to which Rahul Gandhi in his signature style, quipped: "In Modi ji's world, the truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can't be expunged."