Railways to operate 2,000 additional trains with non-AC coaches

New Delhi: Aiming to cater to migrant workers, the Indian Railway plans to operate 2,000 additional trains with non-AC coaches on 25 popular routes in the next two months.

This is mainly to address long waiting lists as well as overcrowding issues in the trains on some busy routes, said an official at the railways.

With a large number of migrant workers, mostly from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Odisha, going to work in Gujarat, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, these trains will run connecting major cities in these states, said the official.