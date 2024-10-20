Home
12, including 8 children, killed in bus-tempo collision in Rajasthan's Dholpur

SHO of the Bari police station Shivlahari Meena said the accident took place when a speedy sleeper coach bus going from Gwalior to Jaipur hit the tempo near Sumipur.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 October 2024, 05:44 IST

Published 20 October 2024, 05:44 IST
India NewsRajasthanAccidentRoad accident

