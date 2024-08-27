After Kolkata horror, now minor gang-raped in Jodhpur govt hospital; 2 arrested

The minor incidentally had left her home on Sunday evening after a tiff with her family members without informing anybody. The family then lodged a missing report with the police at the Soorsagar police station and also filed a FIR saying someone must have lured her.

On Monday, the police found her in the hospital premises in a disheveled and distraught state and took her to the police station, where she gave a statement to police about having been gangraped. The police have lodged FIR against the two youths, accusing them of gangrape and have framed charges under the POCSO Act. A medical examination of the minor girl has been conducted and a forensic team has collected evidence from the crime site,

Nishant Bharadwaj, additional deputy commissioner of police, Jodhpur (West) confirmed to the Deccan Herald that two accused have been detained and are being questioned.