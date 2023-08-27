After spring-loaded fans, Kota hostels use nets to make balconies, lobbies 'suicide proof'

Asked about whether such measures in hostels and PG accommodations can help address the larger issue - stress in students, Deputy Commissioner O P Bunkar told PTI, "We are taking several measures, right from routine psychological tests of children to effective communication with parents. However, measures like spring-loaded fans can be helpful in foiling any attempt being made in the heat of the moment by a student. Once that attempt is unsuccessful, students can be counselled and other measures can be implemented too," he said.