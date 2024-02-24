Another student goes missing from Rajasthan's Kota

Meanwhile, another student Piyush Kasania, who had been missing for the last 10 days, was found in Dharamsala in Himachal Pradesh. Piyush went missing from his hostel in Kota’s Jawahar Nagar area since February 13 after the JEE Mains results were declared. He is also a XII standard student and his Board exam centre is at Jhalawar. He too failed to take his Board exams.

The police were following all leads available to them and initially traced Piyush in Haridwar before finally finding him in Dharamsala. He is said to be suffering from depression.

Every year, at least two lakh students come to Kota to take rigorous coaching classes to crack NEET and JEE. Last year alone, Kota witnessed 26 student suicides, with five already reported this year.