Arrogance not permanent: Vasundhara Raje's 'friendly' advice to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday gave some friendly political advice to the newly-elected state BJP President Madan Rathore, and in an oblique way, sent a message to her party that the stature of a mass leader can never be undermined, however hard one may try.
She said her position is secure as it emanates from the love and trust of the people, which can never be snatched away.
Perhaps miffed with her sidelining in the party, her plainspeaking today at a function organised to welcome the newly anointed Rathore brought out her angst when she said that a politician should keep three things in mind - position, stature and ego.
She stressed that position and arrogance can never be permanent. Raje advised that if one does real work amongst the workers and people, one’s position becomes permanent. But if you become arrogant because of your position, then your stature will automatically decline, she said.
Zeroing in on ego, she said some politicians become arrogant upon gaining a position, none of which can be permanent in a leader’s life.
Raje, who is one of the few mass leaders in the state and has a pan-Rajasthan following, also emphasised that her biggest position in life has been securing the love and affection of the people and their trust in her. And that is one position in life which no one can snatch from you, she said.
In another pointed reference, she underlined that the work cutout for Rathore is difficult as the job entails taking everyone together and that many have failed in that respect. Raje emphasised that there are numerous ups and downs in one’s political career and every politician has to go through the entire rigmarole.
She also praised Rathore saying she has worked with him and that he has immense patience, having steadfastly worked for the party. She said she believes that although the task is difficult, Rathore is capable of taking along all party workers together.
Rathore, who took office on Saturday, in turn said he would take the advice of Raje as guru-mantra and would remember it always.
Narayan Bareth, a political analyst, told DH that Raje, a two-time chief minister who gave BJP a stupendous majority in the desert state in 2013, is being sidelined for a while now.
“She has not been given any responsibility either in the party or government. She in turn did not campaign much both in the run-up to the Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections. She only confined herself to her son Dushyant Singh’s constituency—Jhalawar-Baran—during the Lok Sabha polls. But she is a grassroots leader, has a mass base, which no other leader in BJP can match in the state. Her message was clear for the party, that however one may try, one could never undermine her stature as her popularity emanates from the trust which people repose in her and that is one thing which cannot be taken away. These remarks are one of her most candid outbursts and a clear signal to the BJP brass that she remains popular as ever,” Bareth said.
Published 03 August 2024, 14:44 IST