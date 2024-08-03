Arrogance not permanent: Vasundhara Raje's 'friendly' advice to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday gave some friendly political advice to the newly-elected state BJP President Madan Rathore, and in an oblique way, sent a message to her party that the stature of a mass leader can never be undermined, however hard one may try.

She said her position is secure as it emanates from the love and trust of the people, which can never be snatched away.

Perhaps miffed with her sidelining in the party, her plainspeaking today at a function organised to welcome the newly anointed Rathore brought out her angst when she said that a politician should keep three things in mind - position, stature and ego.

She stressed that position and arrogance can never be permanent. Raje advised that if one does real work amongst the workers and people, one’s position becomes permanent. But if you become arrogant because of your position, then your stature will automatically decline, she said.

Zeroing in on ego, she said some politicians become arrogant upon gaining a position, none of which can be permanent in a leader’s life.

Raje, who is one of the few mass leaders in the state and has a pan-Rajasthan following, also emphasised that her biggest position in life has been securing the love and affection of the people and their trust in her. And that is one position in life which no one can snatch from you, she said.