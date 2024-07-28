Awarding governorships to senior BJP leaders in Rajasthan may hint at their subtle sidelining

Jaipur: With the appointment of Rajasthan's senior leaders as Governors, the general perception is that principal figureheads, who could possibly emerge as power centres in the state's politics, are being of sidelined, say political analysts.

Om Prakash Mathur, 72, the national vice-president of BJP and a two-time Rajya Sabha member has been appointed as the Governor of Sikkim. A one-time state president (2008-2009), his name was said to be in contention for the top post before the party zeroed in on the little-known Bhajanlal Sharma.

Close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, he was general secretary in-charge of Gujarat in the period between 2002 to 2008. He has also overseen the states of Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and is said to have played a key role in BJP’s win in Chattisgarh last year.