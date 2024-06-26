Celebrations in Kota as Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker for second time

"I extend my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party leadership for nominating Om Birla for the post of Lok Sabha speaker for the second time. It is a moment of pride for the entire Hadouti region and Rajasthan. I wish the graceful dignity of the House (Lok Sabha) would never be lowered or disgraced," Birla's elder brother Hari Krishan Birla told PTI.