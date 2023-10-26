Congress should let probe agencies do their job: BJP

He said that the paper leaks took place in the state more than a dozen times, putting into jeopardy the future of 70 lakh young people of the state who appeared in various competitive examinations. He alleged that for years, the Gehlot government tried to brush it under the carpet.

“In this case of paper leak, after ED’s investigation, the kingpin was arrested and due to the evidence found after the arrest of the kingpin, the Gehlot government is in panic. Gehlot ji should tell us whether he will take action against Govind Singh Dotasara if he is found connected to the paper leak,” Shekhawat told reporters at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

Responding to a query on whether the Model Code of Conduct will kick in since the investigation is being done now, Shekhawat said that as per the Election Commission’s rules, no investigation on corruption cases should be stopped. “The Gehlot dispensation should have finished the investigation in the last few years when so many cases were coming up,” he said.

Shekhawat also alleged that he has faced politically-motivated harassment in the Sanjeevni Cooperative Bank scam. “I was served a notice to furnish details of bank accounts and financial transactions in a case which is more than four years old, and the notice served to me by the Rajasthan Police was a suo motu notice. They locked my bank accounts, and now they are accusing the BJP of political vendetta."