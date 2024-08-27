Cow's chopped tail found outside temple; communal tensions flare up in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Jaipur: Tense atmosphere continued to haunt the streets of Bhilwara for the second consecutive day after a cow's chopped tail was found outside a temple on Sunday

The tail was found at the temple premises in Bhavani Nagar. As soon as the news spread, thousands gathered outside the temple to protest against the mischief, demanding immediate action by the police. Traffic was stalled and the police had to use mild force to disperse the agitated crowd.

The protesters included BJP MP Damodar Agarwal and Sant Mahamandeleshwar Hansaram, who demanded immediate arrests of the miscreants and gave a time limit of 5 pm to the police to catch the miscreants.