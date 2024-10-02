Disproportionate assets case against IAS officer: Anti-corruption Branch carries out raids in Rajasthan

<p>Jaipur: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday carried out search operations in multiple locations of Rajasthan in a case of disproportionate assets against Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Vijay, officials said.</p>.<p>Shortly after the search operation began, the Rajasthan government removed the promotee IAS officer from the post and put him under 'Awaiting Posting Order' status.</p>.<p>A senior official of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) said there were complaints against the officer that he possesses assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.</p>.Jharkhand IAS officer among 7 persons booked in Chhattisgarh in liquor 'scam'.<p>After listing of the properties and calculation of value, it was found that it was a case of disproportionate assets following which an FIR was registered on Tuesday and a search warrant was obtained from the court.</p>.<p>The search began on Tuesday morning at multiple locations in Kota, Jaipur and Dausa, which is continuing and expected to conclude by evening, the official said.</p>.<p>Vijay, a promotee IAS officer, took over charge as Kota Divisional Commissioner last week. He had earlier served as district collector of Baran and Balotra.</p>.<p>The department of personnel (DoP) of the state government issued the order to put him under APO status till further orders.</p>.<p>Additional charge of the post of divisional commissioner was given to Kota collector Dr Ravindra Goswami.</p>