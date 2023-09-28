Don't 'send' Vice Prez as he holds constitutional post: CM Gehlot's dig at BJP leaders' visits to Rajasthan

The chief minister also accused BJP leaders of toppling elected governments in the country through horse-trading of MLAs.

'Elected governments were toppled in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh. There is a burning sensation in their heart that they could not succeed in Rajasthan. It was because of your (people's) blessings,' he told the gathering.

"To vent out their anger over not being able to topple the government here, all these people are frequently visiting Rajasthan. The prime minister came eight-nine times in a year. The pain of not being able to topple the government will remain with him throughout his life," Gehlot said.