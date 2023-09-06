Experts warn against batch segregation in Kota as suicides rock coaching hub

"The moment you shift one student to a different batch on basis of his or her deteriorating performance, you are already telling the student that it is a lost battle. The confidence of the student takes a hit and at times they do not recover. The whole battle becomes about moving to the 'elite' batches and not the main exam. Sometimes when parents get to know about the 'downgrade' they put pressure on the student and the cycle never ends," said Neena Vijayvargia, pyschiatrist at Health Mind Clinic.