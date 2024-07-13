Foreign hand likely in BJP losing seats in Lok Sabha polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jaipur: BJP leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that foreign interference could be a likely reason for BJP losing seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

While addressing the state working committee meeting here, Chouhan said that some 'foreign hand' was active among the opposition, which did not want the BJP to win the elections anyhow.

Rajasthan election incharge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe reiterated Chouhan's point and said that this can be one of the factors that led to the decrease in BJP's number of seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.