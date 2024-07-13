Foreign hand likely in BJP losing seats in Lok Sabha polls: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Jaipur: BJP leader and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday alleged that foreign interference could be a likely reason for BJP losing seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.
While addressing the state working committee meeting here, Chouhan said that some 'foreign hand' was active among the opposition, which did not want the BJP to win the elections anyhow.
Rajasthan election incharge Vinay Sahasrabuddhe reiterated Chouhan's point and said that this can be one of the factors that led to the decrease in BJP's number of seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
This was the first state working committee meet after the Lok Sabha election results were declared on June 4. Around 8000 BJP officials and workers participated in the meet. While analysing the loss of 11 seats out of the total 25 in the state, Sahasrabuddi said that the party lost around 65 seats in the Lok Sabha and the party is on a self-introspection drive as one should own up to the responsibility for the lapses. "When one points fingers at others, one should remember that the other four fingers point towards oneself," he said.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that the BJP keeps note of all its workers, however small in rank he or she may be. Giving his own example, he said that he was at a loss and could not understand when his name was called out for the top post. He gave a word of advice to all the workers, saying the organisation monitors the work of one and all and awards them accordingly.
Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also attended the meeting.
Published 13 July 2024, 13:42 IST