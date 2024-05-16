Home
Former Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal cremated in Jaipur

Assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani, former minister and Congress leader B D Kalla, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra and various other political leaders attended Beniwal's funeral alongside her family members and relatives.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 May 2024, 15:04 IST
Jaipur: The last rites of veteran Congress leader and former Gujarat governor Kamla Beniwal were performed at Lalkothi cremation ground here on Thursday.

Assembly speaker Vasudev Devnani, former minister and Congress leader B D Kalla, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra and various other political leaders attended Beniwal's funeral alongside her family members and relatives.

Beniwal died on Wednesday at a private hospital here at the age of 97.

Apart from Gujarat, she also served as governor of Tripura and Mizoram.

A seven-time MLA, Beniwal also remained the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan beside holding other positions in the state government and the Congress party.

