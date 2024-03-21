Freezing Congress bank accounts at election time is violation of model code: Sachin Pilot

On a question on electoral bonds, Pilot said, 'The Supreme Court has declared electoral bonds as unconstitutional. A scam worth thousands of crores of rupees has happened through it. Rahul ji (Congress MP Rahul Gandhi) has said it had become an extortion mechanism. For the first time in the world, such a kind of scam was witnessed wherein government institutions like CBI, ED, IT were used.' Pilot said Congress candidates for the remaining five Lok Sabha seats in Chhattsigarh will be declared soon.