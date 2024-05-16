How the rescue operation in Rajasthan mine lift collapse was carried out

A senior officer died in the lift collapse at a Kolihan copper mine in Rajasthan’s Neem Ka Thana district yesterday even as the disaster rescue team pulled out all 15 people, who got trapped inside the lift.

The unfortunate incident took place at Hindustan Copper Limited’s Kolihan copper mines on Tuesday around 8 pm when the chain connected to the lift broke and it plunged 1875 feet inside the mine. The lift was carrying vigilance officials from Kolkata and mine officials and was in the process of returning when the chain snapped.



As per a report in The Indian Express, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) brought the injured people up till the sea level with the help of a trolley, after which improvised stretchers, ropes and a pulley were used to help them come out of the base.

“There are a set of stairs through which we were able to get to them. But they were so steep that it wasn’t possible to carry the injured people upstairs. So, some of us went downstairs one by one," a mine worker told the publication.