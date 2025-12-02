<p>Jaipur: The Jaipur Wax Museum has decided to install a wax statue of Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur.</p>.<p>According to its curator and founder Anoop Srivastava, a museum team met Kaur on Monday to take detailed body measurements and capture photos and videos to craft her life-sized wax figure.</p>.World Cup effect: Harmanpreet Kaur expected to triple brand portfolio.<p>"Kaur showed great enthusiasm in the creation of her wax figure and promised to attend the unveiling ceremony with her family. She was curious to learn about the wax figure-making process," Srivastava said.</p>.<p>He said Kaur's personality is sure to inspire young girls and make a significant impact.</p>.<p>The museum already houses wax statues of notable sports personalities such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni, Saina Nehwal and Sandeep Singh, he added. </p>