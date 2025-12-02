Menu
Jaipur Wax Museum to install statue of cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur

According to its curator and founder Anoop Srivastava, a museum team met Kaur on Monday to take detailed body measurements and capture photos and videos to craft her life-sized wax figure.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 19:31 IST
Published 01 December 2025, 19:31 IST
