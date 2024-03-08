'Papa, I won't be able to clear JEE, I quit': Bihar teen kills himself in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan): "Can't crack JEE. Sorry, I quit" were the last words of a 16-year-old JEE aspirant to his father before he killed himself by allegedly consuming poison in his paying guest here, police said on Friday.

The body of Abhishek Mandal, a resident of Bhagalpur in Bihar, was found on Friday morning. It is suspected that he died late Thursday night, Circle Officer DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The police team also found a suicide note addressing his father where the boy had expressed his incapability to crack the JEE, he said.