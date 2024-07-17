J&K's Doda encounter: Soldiers Ajay Singh and Bijendra cremated in Rajasthan with full state honours

The mortal remains of Naik Dokkari Rajesh from Andhra Pradesh -- who too was killed in the gunfight -- is yet to reach his ancestral home. Rajesh's native village Chetlathandra in Srikakulam district is around three hours away from Visakhapatnam.

The mortal remains of Captain Brijesh Thapa, who was killed in an encounter with heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, was brought by air to Bagdogra in northern West Bengal on Wednesday.