Karni Sena chief shot at in Jaipur

As per a NDTV report, a Karni Sena chief has been injured after he was shot at in Jaipur following an altercation. The incident reportedly occured in Jaipur's Chitrakoot area on Friday, following a fight between two noted leaders from the Rajput community, namely, Mahipal Singh Makrana of the Rajput Karni Sena and Shiv Singh Shekhawat of the Rashtriya Karni Sena.

Videos from the site of the shootout showed injured Mahipal Singh Makrana slumped on a sofa. In another video, his bloodied face can be seen. He has been rushed to a hospital.

(More to follow...)