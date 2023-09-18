Kota: NEET aspirant kills self; 24th suicide case this year

A 16-year-old NEET aspirant from Uttar Pradesh died on Monday after allegedly consuming poison in her hostel room in the Vigyan Nagar area of this coaching hub, police said.

Priyas Singh was rushed to a hospital, where she died after three hours during treatment, they added.

A resident of Mau in Uttar Pradesh, Priyas was a Class 12 student preparing for NEET-UG at a coaching institute here in Kota and living in a hostel in the Vigyan Nagar area here, DSP Dharmveer Singh said.

The girl allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in her room on Monday noon. When she started vomiting, other girls in the hostel rushed her to a hospital, the DSP said.