Leopard kills woman in Udaipur after big cat scare in Chomu

Jaipur: In another horrifying incident of leopard attack, one woman was attacked, mauled and killed today morning in the forest near Jhadol in Udaipur district. When villagers found her, her head was severed from her body.

Enraged villagers, who live in fear of increasing leopard attacks, blocked the Udaipur-Ahmedabad National Highway today. They refused to cremate the body and asked for Rs 51 lakh compensation.

According to police, three women including the one who was killed, had gone to the hilltop in the nearby forest in the Jhadol region, close to the National Highway 58 to get firewood. The leopard, waiting and hiding in the overgrown forest, suddenly attacked them.

Two of the women started shouting and fled, while the leopard caught hold of Mirabai, 40, by the neck and dragged her deep into the forest. The police said her body was found on the other side of the hilltop and the leopard seems to have dragged her at least one km into the forest. Mirabai is survived by her husband and two kids.