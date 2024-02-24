Rajasthan: Muslim groups slam suspension of teachers over love jihad charges; say actions creating 'polarised atmosphere' before polls

In a viral video, while warning of strict action against the teachers, Dilawar is seen as saying that while a Hindu girl’s name/religion was written as Islam in her Transfer Certificate, there was information about forceful conversions and love jihad in this school, being practised by these three teachers. He further says it has also been brought to his notice that girls are being made to recite namaz.

Kota district education officer (secondary) has issued an order against the teachers and all three of them have been asked to report to the directorate of education in Bikaner.

The minister is said to have been handed over a memorandum by Sarva Hindu Samaj, Sangod, which claimed that these teachers were involved in religious conversions and love jihads. Promoted by right-wing Hindutva activists, love jihad, they claim is a conspiracy theory by Muslims to lure Hindu girls into marriage and convert them.

On being asked about activities in his constituency, Sangod MLA, Hiralal Nagar told Deccan Herald that the school children have been complaining for quite a while. “The school children’s videos are doing the rounds. And we have heard about such activities in the school. And the steps taken to arrest such activities are welcome.”