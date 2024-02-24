Rajasthan: Muslim groups slam suspension of teachers over love jihad charges; say actions creating 'polarised atmosphere' before polls

Jaipur: A day after Rajasthan’s education minister suspended two government school teachers in Kota district for alleged involvement in religious conversions, Muslim organisations say the suspensions have been arbitrary and without proper enquiry.
State school education minister Madan Dilawar, a firebrand minister with a strong RSS background, has suspended two school teachers from a senior secondary government school in Raumavi Odhpur, Khajoori village in Sangod panchayat, for allegedly being involved in religious conversion of Hindu students into Islam and love jihads. Teachers namely Firoz Khan and Mirza Mujaheed have been suspended with immediate effect and investigations are on against the third teacher Shabana.
In a viral video, while warning of strict action against the teachers, Dilawar is seen as saying that while a Hindu girl’s name/religion was written as Islam in her Transfer Certificate, there was information about forceful conversions and love jihad in this school, being practised by these three teachers. He further says it has also been brought to his notice that girls are being made to recite namaz.
Kota district education officer (secondary) has issued an order against the teachers and all three of them have been asked to report to the directorate of education in Bikaner.
The minister is said to have been handed over a memorandum by Sarva Hindu Samaj, Sangod, which claimed that these teachers were involved in religious conversions and love jihads. Promoted by right-wing Hindutva activists, love jihad, they claim is a conspiracy theory by Muslims to lure Hindu girls into marriage and convert them.
On being asked about activities in his constituency, Sangod MLA, Hiralal Nagar told Deccan Herald that the school children have been complaining for quite a while. “The school children’s videos are doing the rounds. And we have heard about such activities in the school. And the steps taken to arrest such activities are welcome.”
On the other hand, Muslim organisations and their representatives say all of these actions should be seen in the context of creating a polarised atmosphere just before the Lok Sabha elections.
Amin Kamkhayani, national president, Urdu Shikshak Sangh, Rajasthan said “While the suspensions are clearly with an eye on politics, there should have been proper enquiry before direct action. What scope have they given to the teachers? And can children be forced to recite namaz when the majority of the children belong to another religion.”
Jamaat-e-Islami Hind state president Mohammad Nazimuddin and general secretary of Rajasthan Muslim Forum, said it is definitely a one-sided action. “After the regime change in Rajasthan, all these polarisation tactics can easily be viewed as political, with an eye on the coming elections. The action is one-sided, and we condemn it. We also demand their reinstatement after enquiry.”
