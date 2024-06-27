NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, 12th student suicide since January

The police said Hrishit hailed from Jharkhand and they are suspecting he may be stressed because of his studies and preparation. His family has been informed and are expected to arrive soon.

Suicides by students is not seem to be abating in Kota as this is the 11th one in a row. Last year the number of suicides stood at 26.

This year almost every month has seen a student suicide except May. There have been two cases in January, three cases in February, two each in March, April and June.