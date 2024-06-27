NEET aspirant hangs self in Kota, 12th student suicide since January

Jaipur: Another tragic case of student suicide, preparing for NEET, has taken place today in India’s coaching hub, Kota, making it 11th in a row in just first six months of this year.
According to police in Kota’s Dadabari region, Hrishit Kumar Agarwal, 17, who has been taking the NEET coaching along with his XII std in school, has been residing in a hostel in the area for a year now. After he did not come out of his room in the afternoon, the hostel staff knocked on his room’s door and when there was no answer, they informed the police. After the police broke open the door, they found Hrishit hanging from the ceiling. The body was in a decomposing state, making the police believe that he probably committed suicide on Wednesday and the hostel staff discovered it today. He was taken to the MBS hospital, where he was declared dead.
The police said Hrishit hailed from Jharkhand and they are suspecting he may be stressed because of his studies and preparation. His family has been informed and are expected to arrive soon.
Suicides by students is not seem to be abating in Kota as this is the 11th one in a row. Last year the number of suicides stood at 26.
This year almost every month has seen a student suicide except May. There have been two cases in January, three cases in February, two each in March, April and June.
Published 27 June 2024, 17:03 IST