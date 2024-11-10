Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan bypolls: Over 9,000 security personnel to be deployed on polling day

A total of 6,275 personnel of state police and 650 jawans of Home Guard are also being deployed,
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 16:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 November 2024, 16:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRajasthanBypoll

Follow us on :

Follow Us