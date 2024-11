Rajasthan bypolls: State BJP chief claims victory in 5 seats, recounting in Dausa

As per the latest Election Commission of India (ECI) figures, BJP candidates are leading in five seats -- Jhunjhunu, Khinwsar, Deoli-Uniara, Ramgarh and Salumbar, Congress is ahead in Dausa, while the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) nominee has won the Chorasi Assembly seat.