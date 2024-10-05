Rajasthan cop suspended over death of rape accused in custody

<p>Jaipur: A Rajasthan Police circle officer was suspended on Saturday, two days after a rape accused man allegedly hanged himself to death while in police custody, officials said.</p>.<p>Lohawat Circle Officer Shankar Lal Chhaba is an officer of the Rajasthan Police Service and will be attached to the Police Headquarters, Jaipur, during his suspension.</p>.Rape accused allegedly hangs self in police custody in Rajasthan's Phalodi.<p>Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo has suspended him with immediate effect, a police spokesperson said.</p>.<p>Sahoo said that action has been taken in view of a departmental inquiry being proposed against him, according to the spokesperson.</p>.<p>A rape accused man in the Dechu town of Phalodi district allegedly hanged himself while in police custody on Thursday.</p>.<p>The incident sparked a protest with agitators surrounding the Dechu police station and calling the death a murder.</p>