Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Rajasthan cop suspended over death of rape accused in custody

Lohawat Circle Officer Shankar Lal Chhaba is an officer of the Rajasthan Police Service and will be attached to the Police Headquarters, Jaipur, during his suspension.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 October 2024, 11:02 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2024, 11:02 IST
India NewsRajasthan

Follow us on :

Follow Us