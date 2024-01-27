Rajasthan cops nab 7 members of Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara gangs

He added that the police also seized two vehicles from them, none of which had registration plates.

Those arrested also include a history-sheeter of Lohawat, Manish Bishnoi, who has 27 cases filed against him, Prasad said.

Six of the arrested persons have criminal cases against them, ranging from one to seven, in different police stations. One of the accused does not have any case against him, he added.

"Some from the list were not found at the given addresses. We have been constantly keeping ourselves alert about their whereabouts and will arrest them as well as soon as we receive any tip-off," the SP said.

The police are now interrogating the seven arrested persons to trace the other members of the gang or the criminals associated with them, he added.