Rajasthan forest department fines 14 SUV owners Rs 1 lakh each for illegal entry into Ranthambore National Park

The Rajasthan Forest Department has imposed a heavy penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the 14 SUV owners for entering the Ranthambore National Park during an adventure rally on Independence day, disturbing the wildlife in the forest area, the Times of India reported on Sunday.
According to the publication, the adventure tour was organised in Tiger Zone 8 of Ranthambore on August 15, despite the jungle safari being closed during the monsoon season.
The forest department released 12 vehicles after imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, while two of the vehicles owned by the organisers were confiscated, the report stated.
“We released the vehicles that came from outside after imposing heavy penalties. The role of organisers is still under investigation and their vehicles remain seized,” TOI quoted chief wildlife warden P K Upadhyay as saying.
“We inspected the participants' vehicles, and fortunately none of them had picked up any items, such as wood or horns. Otherwise, their vehicles would not have been released, even released after penalty,” Upadhyay added.
Two people, including forest ranger Vishnu Gupta and guard Saresh Kumar, were suspended over the incident, the publication reported.
“This zone is closed for a week (Aug 13-19), and tourists are not allowed entry at all. Private vehicles are strictly banned inside the tiger reserve while their drivers were allowed by ranger and the guard.” an official told TOI.
The tiger zone in question is home to big cats, including T-2310, T-2402, T-8, and T-2403. The participants were seen casually walking with a dog and opening the doors of SUVs in which the children were seated, the publication reported.
According to green activist and lawyer Tapeshwar Singh, the forest department’s action was improper and constitutes a violation of law.
“Under the Wildlife Protection Act, forest officials do not have the authority to compound cases within the core area of tiger reserve. This action constitutes a violation of the law. According to Section 51(1c) of the Act, the trial should be conducted in court,” Singh told TOI.
However, DCF Ramanand Bhakar has denied the allegation, the publication reported.
A auto driver enthusiast, Rattan Dhillion, also shared the video of the incident on the social media platform X, claiming that "Mahindra should be held accountable for this gross negligence".
The forest department is now pursuing legal action against Mahindra Adventure officials.
"Over 10 vehicles were seized after an adventure drive organized by the official Mahindra team in Tiger Zone 8 of Ranthambore. The forest department is now pursuing legal action against Mahindra Adventure officials. It's alarming that such an event could occur under the watch of a respected company like Mahindra, especially in a sensitive wildlife area. Disturbing the ecosystem and endangering wildlife for the sake of profit is not just disappointing—it's unacceptable. Mahindra should be held accountable for this gross negligence," he claimed.