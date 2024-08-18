Rajasthan forest department fines 14 SUV owners Rs 1 lakh each for illegal entry into Ranthambore National Park

The Rajasthan Forest Department has imposed a heavy penalty of Rs 1 lakh each on the 14 SUV owners for entering the Ranthambore National Park during an adventure rally on Independence day, disturbing the wildlife in the forest area, the Times of India reported on Sunday.

According to the publication, the adventure tour was organised in Tiger Zone 8 of Ranthambore on August 15, despite the jungle safari being closed during the monsoon season.

The forest department released 12 vehicles after imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, while two of the vehicles owned by the organisers were confiscated, the report stated.

“We released the vehicles that came from outside after imposing heavy penalties. The role of organisers is still under investigation and their vehicles remain seized,” TOI quoted chief wildlife warden P K Upadhyay as saying.