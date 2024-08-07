Rajasthan honour killing: Man kills brother-in-law, severs hand later

Jaipur: In a horrific incident of honour killing, a man killed his brother-in-law and later severed his hand with a sword in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.

The murder took place in the Surajgarh area on Tuesday night. Brother of 21-year-old Monika, Rinku Rajput, was angry when his sister ran away from home and married Ankit Jat (25) a resident of Mahpalwas, in a temple in Ghaziabad in January 2024.

On Tuesday night, Rinku, who was supposed to visit Monika’s place, arrived along with six to seven accomplices in a Bolero jeep.

Rinku shot at Ankit and later severed his right hand with a sword. Monika who came out running after hearing the firing, saw her husband lying in a pool of blood.

Amit was still alive then, but after the sword attack, he passed away. Ankit’s mother was also shot at and was grievously injured. Ankit’s father Mugaram, has lodged a report in the police station.

Monika said that her brother was a history sheeter and was arrested in a case for stealing about a year ago.

She had taken Amit's car on rent to meet her brother who was then in jail, explaining how she met Amit and later fell in love with her.