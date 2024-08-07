Rajasthan honour killing: Man kills brother-in-law, severs hand later

Jaipur: In a horrific incident of honour killing, a man killed his brother-in-law and later severed his hand with a sword in Jhunjhunu district of Rajasthan.
The murder took place in the Surajgarh area on Tuesday night. Brother of 21-year-old Monika, Rinku Rajput, was angry when his sister ran away from home and married Ankit Jat (25) a resident of Mahpalwas, in a temple in Ghaziabad in January 2024.
On Tuesday night, Rinku, who was supposed to visit Monika’s place, arrived along with six to seven accomplices in a Bolero jeep.
Rinku shot at Ankit and later severed his right hand with a sword. Monika who came out running after hearing the firing, saw her husband lying in a pool of blood.
Amit was still alive then, but after the sword attack, he passed away. Ankit’s mother was also shot at and was grievously injured. Ankit’s father Mugaram, has lodged a report in the police station.
Monika said that her brother was a history sheeter and was arrested in a case for stealing about a year ago.
She had taken Amit's car on rent to meet her brother who was then in jail, explaining how she met Amit and later fell in love with her.
Amit and Monika had eloped in January as her family was against their marriage. The couple, however got married in Ghaziabad, stayed in a hotel for some days and later returned home.
Monika also said that her brother had been threatening them with death threats since then and attempted to kill them earlier too. The couple had then registered a written police complaint and asked for security.
Jhunjhunu SP Rajshri Verma said that police teams have been formed to search for the culprits and are raiding probable hideouts of assailants.
Rajasthan was the first state to pass the honour killing bill in 2019, the Rajasthan Prohibition of Interference with Freedom of Matrimonial Alliances in the name of Honour and Tradition Bill, which entails punishment of death penalty or life imprisonment for murdering couples in the name of family honour.
Rajasthan still witnesses honour killing where family members kill their own daughters mostly and at times sons too, if they marry outside their community, to protect the dignity and honour of their families.
In July this year, a case was reported from Baran district where a 20-year-old woman from OBC community was killed for marrying a man belonging to ST community.
The woman’s mother and sister were arrested for the murder. They choked the woman to death and performed the last rites soon after to hide the crime.