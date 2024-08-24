Rajasthan law minister's son resigns from Additional Advocate General post following Opposition's furore

Jaipur: Rajasthan law minister Jogaram Patel’s son, Manish, whose appointment as Additional Advocate General (AAG) had created a furore with the Opposition questioning his appointment, has resigned from his post.

Soon after Bhajanlal Sharma-led BJP government took over on December 23 and ministries were allocated, law minister Jogarams Patel's son, Manish was given the lucrative post of AAG in Jodhpur bench on March 12 this year. AAG is supposed to represent the government of Rajasthan in courts. He was one of the six AAGs selected by the government then.

AAGs get a fixed salary of Rs 1.5 lakh yearly and they also get an appearance fee of Rs 5,000 per day per case and one AAG can get at least five cases per day, totalling upto Rs 25,000 per day. AAG gets additional Rs 5,000 for drafting cases, total accruing to about Rs six to seven lakh per month. Plus, they get the benefit of their own chamber, staff and stationery, the expenses borne entirely by the state government.